Have no shame. Does it taste good? Then, by god, enjoy it. The days of drink-shaming are over. A prime example: For decades, cocktail lovers have pooh-poohed sour mix, and rightly so; the commercial stuff is mostly powdered citric acid, high-fructose corn syrup, and green and yellow dye. But in the age of the coronavirus, when we’re supposed to be staying home and may not be able to easily access fresh citrus regularly, it’s not a bad idea to make homemade sour mix when you do have the citrus on hand, so you’ll be able to use it for a week or so without violating stay-at-home orders. A basic drink formula you can use to mix with the version here is four parts spirit to three parts sour mix, shaken over ice, but from there, you can toy with citrus proportions and types, add other flavors and get funky with it.