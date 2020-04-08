Philadelphia cookbook author Marisa McClellan shares her easy recipes for pantry-friendly Salsa Braised Chicken and Quick Pickled Radishes. Both dishes can be served with tortillas, rice or vegetables.
1 pound radishes (any variety will do)
3-4 slices fresh ginger
1 cup white distilled vinegar (apple cider, red wine, or rice wine will also work)
2 tablespoons sugar
1 ½ teaspoons salt
Clean radishes and slice thinly. Place ginger into the bottom of a clean quart jar and pile the radish slices on top.
Combine 1 cup of boiling water with the vinegar, sugar and salt. Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve. Pour the vinegar mixture over the top of the radishes.
Let the radishes sit until they’ve cooled to room temperature. Cap the jar and refrigerate. They’re ready to eat after an hour and will keep 2-3 weeks in the fridge.
Note: If you don’t have a Mason jar, any clean container that can hold four cups will work.
— Recipe courtesy of Marisa McClellan, “Food in Jars.”