Salsa Braised Chicken

4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 cups salsa (tomato, peach, or mango all work)

1 teaspoon salt

Combine the chicken thighs, salsa, and salt in a large saucepan or Dutch oven.

Cover. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a low boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the chicken is quite tender, 45 to 50 minutes.

Remove the lid and cook for an additional 15 to 20 minutes to thicken the liquid, as needed.

Serve over rice, tucked into tortillas, or pull the meat and use it in enchiladas.