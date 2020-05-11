Thoroughly wash the lemons. Using a sharp paring knife, cut the stem and pointed end off each lemon, deep enough to expose the flesh. Quarter each lemon lengthwise, from top to bottom. Lay each quarter on the cutting board and remove the thin center core of the lemon. (This pithy part usually holds most of the seeds, but pick out any other lingering seeds, too.) Repeat with remaining quarters. Then, slice each quarter very thinly across, as close to 1/8-inch as possible. You should have about 1 1/3 cups (200 grams/7 ounces) of lemon slices.