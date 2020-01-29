January, maintaining its reputation as one of the slowest months in the year for restaurants, has claimed another victim.
(By the same token, at least as many newcomers will keep the overall ranks of restaurants full. The “crash” is not happening. Yet.)
In today’s news, The General, which opened in mid-2017 in the landmark building in Lafayette Hill that housed the General Lafayette Inn for decades, closed over the weekend.
Coowner Bob Devine confirmed the shutdown and said those with gift cards can redeem them at the Ambler and Lafayette Hill locations of From the Boot, the Italian restaurant mini-chain that he also has a stake in. Devine said he was not sure of the property’s future.
The restaurant was Barren Hill Tavern & Brewery. Devine and business partner Nick Ciaffone removed the brewing equipment used both by Barren Hill and the General Lafayette.
In other recent closing news:
Sunday, Feb. 2 will be the finale of Yangming, as the Bryn Mawr institution has been sold. A new restaurant specializing in Jin Ding, is on the way.
Helm Rittenhouse, the second-story restaurant at 1901 Chestnut St., shut down over New Year’s after a year and a half. Owners are back at their original location, a BYOB in south Kensington.
Roots Cafe in Maple Shade closed last week. “We enjoyed being on Church Road but feel we will be able to provide the level of service and food we reach for every day at our future location,” says the note on Facebook.
Swiss Haus Cafe in Rittenhouse posted no information — just a “closed” sign on the door at 1740 Sansom St. last weekend.
South Philadelphia’s Wander Inn is down, as Jonn Klein shuttered the chill bar at Third and Porter Streets; he’s looking for someone to take it over.
