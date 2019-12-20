What goes up must come down. Though the Philadelphia-area restaurant scene keeps growing, closings are inevitable.
Here’s a rundown of some recent shut-downs, including early warnings of closings expected over New Year’s. These are the ones I know about, whose owners made their plans public. Invariably, a few restaurants quietly close over the holidays as they face the usual economic bleakness of January. Of course, more restaurants will open. The circle will continue.
And you’re giving or getting a restaurant gift certificate, read this.
Cinemug | South Philadelphia
Finale for the coffee shop/video store on Broad Street near Tasker, just shy of five years old.
Jason’s Toridasu | Wynnefield (Temporary)
Sushi shop at Presidential City says it’s closed during fire repairs.
Joe Coffee | Rittenhouse and University City
The New York-based coffee shops will close late this month.
Lotus Farm to Table | Media
New Year’s Eve is the finale of this downtown Media BYOB.
Oyster House | Rittenhouse (Temporary)
The popular Sansom Street seafooder shuts from Jan. 1 to Jan. 12 for remodeling.
Pipeline Taco | Wayne
A brief note on Instagram said the restaurant had closed because the owner has cancer.
Tre Scalini | South Philadelphia
New Year’s Eve will cap a 25-year run on East Passyunk on New Year’s Eve.
Val’s Seafood Trattoria | Sewell
Val Earley and Joe Montenigro took to Facebook to say thanks. Read it here.
Wahoo’s Fish Taco | University City
This surfer-bar chain has wiped out after five years on Drexel’s campus.