Now, people are dying — from police violence, from COVID-19 — and anxiety is everywhere. Many restaurants remain closed, at least to sit-down dining, and no one knows exactly how or if they will return. Scores of cooks and servers, sommeliers and maitre d’s , remain out of work. Some eateries that were limping by on take-out and delivery had their operations curtailed due to last week’s curfews and protests against police brutality. Others are boarded up for good.