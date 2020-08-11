One Philly tradition that the coronavirus will not cancel is Center City District Restaurant Week, now in its 17th year.
About 60 restaurants will participate, roughly half of the usual complement, when it returns Sept. 13-25 with three-course dinners for $35 per person, as well as $20 three-course lunches at participating locations. All will be serving outdoors.
It’s also going virtual. For the first time, prix-fixe takeout menus from some restaurants will be offered. Menu and reservation information for all locations can be found at ccdrestaurantweek.com.
New additions this time include Fork in Old City, the Wayward in East Market, and Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack in Washington Square West. Cocktails to go will also be offered at some locations.
Discounted parking will be offered for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities. The Center City District asks customers to get a digital parking voucher at ccdrestaurantweek.com. Restaurants will no longer provide tear-off parking vouchers on check inserts.