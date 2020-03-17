Even facing the loss of income, Magrogan is selling gift cards to give all proceeds to his staff. Other restaurateurs are doing this — the big guys such as Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, who temporarily closed their entire 400-employee empire including Zahav, Federal Donuts, and Abe Fisher, and smaller operators, such as Yianni Arhontoulis, whose six employees at his BYOB, Mica, in Chestnut Hill, have been idled. “The response has been impressive,” Arhontoulis said. “People are buying five, six hundred dollars in gift cards.”