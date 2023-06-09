Ice cream is a staple to birthdays, holidays and breakups, but it’s also a staple of Philly, seeing that we’re known for practically starting the American ice cream business in the 1800s.

From Bassetts, considered to be the oldest ice cream parlor in the country, to small-batch artisans like Harper’s, Philadelphia’s ice cream landscape is vast and highly talented. Stroll down South Street, through Midtown Village or Old City, and you’ll find purveyors of some of the best dense custardy creams and lighter, refreshing frozen treats.

Whether it be the presentation, expansive flavor menus or sourcing of ingredients, here are a few of the best spots in Philly to pick up a pint of ice cream.

For some of the city’s most photogenic ice cream treats, Arctic Scoop doesn’t disappoint with decadent dairy desserts featuring Asian-inspired flavors served in Thai coconut bowls, Hong Kong-style egg waffles or flavored cones. Arctic Scoop focuses its menu on interesting flavors Philly has come to enjoy, like lychee rose, matcha green tea Oreo, and mint chip, plus limited flavor offerings like Vietnamese coffee and red bean ice cream. Pick up a $12 pint of something new at their East Passyunk storefront.

📍 1812 E Passyunk Ave. 📞 917-607-0616 🌐 arcticscoopphilly.com

A pint with half peanut butter swirl and half chocolate fudge brownie at Bassetts Ice Cream in the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

This sixth-generation ice cream maker, and one of the original vendors of the Reading Terminal Market, Bassetts ice cream empire still reigns supreme. Whether you visit their stall in the Market or happen upon their ice cream through the hundreds of shops, restaurants and cafes that use Bassetts ice cream (like Thirsty Dice’s milkshakes), Bassetts serves up a renowned light and refreshing ice cream. Choose between dozens of flavors like peanut butter swirl, butterscotch vanilla and coffee fudge truffle to be hand-packed into a $9.50 pint of ice cream. According to Alex Bassett Strange, a sixth-generation Bassett ice cream connoisseur, their ice cream is produced using a perfected “Philadelphia-style” (a.k.a. American-style) ice cream, which doesn’t use eggs in its mixture, unlike other techniques. This allows for Bassetts ice cream to keep a lighter, creamy density to their hand-packed pints.

📍 45 N. 12th St. 📞 215-925-4315 🌐 bassettsicecream.com

Franklin Fountain may have opened its doors in 2004, but its refined ice cream and vintage shop interiors will have you believe it’s been around since 1904 — even the shop’s namesake, the Franklin soda fountain (which they still use), is from the early 20th century and workers wear old-timey soda bar outfits. They pair Philadelphia-style ice cream with traditional and must-have flavors, like sea salt caramel and fudge brownie, to deliver top-tier ice cream classics. At their East Market Street storefronts, customers are transported back in time at Franklin Fountain, or visit Franklin Ice Cream Bar next door, which has grab-and-go freezers filled with ice cream sandwiches, house-made toppings and $13 pints.

📍 116 Market St. 📞 215-627-1899 🌐 franklinfountain.com

Nestled among the small businesses and eateries along Brewerytown’s stretch of Girard Avenue, Harper’s Ice Cream is a small-batch ice cream joint that takes community seriously — especially in their ingredients. Using Pennsylvania dairy from three farms out of Chambersburg, locally sourced fruit and no artificial sweeteners or syrups, Harper’s leans into all-natural goodness. Their rotating menu keeps their flavors fresh and leaves you wondering what next week’s batch has in store, like lemon sponge pie or carrot cake. The best part? Everything is made in-house, including all the cookies, pies, jams and toppings in their ice cream. Stop by their Brewerytown scoop shop for a $10 pint, order online or find them in your local grocery stores.

📍 2827 W. Girard Ave. 📞 215-789-6597 🌐 harpersicecream.com

One of the newer ice cream purveyors in the city since 2020, Milk Jawn remains focused on their pint game. They use 16% butterfat for a rich and creamy base, studded with fresh fruits, homemade chocolates and other exciting toppings to deliver unique flavors. Milk Jawn is passionate about interesting flavor combinations, from tahini fudge swirl and Earl Grey honeycomb to strawberry rhubarb crisp and lemon curd with a blueberry basil swirl. In fact, their Earl Grey honeycomb won a North American Ice Cream Association award for best new flavor in 2021. Pick up a $12 pint of some of their award-winning ice cream at their East Passyunk scoop shop, order pints for delivery or find them at your local grocer.

📍 1439 E. Passyunk Ave. ✉️ milkjawn@gmail.com 🌐 milkjawn.com

Pints of ice cream at Scoop DeVille at the Walnut Street shop, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

At Scoop DeVille, you likely won’t hear, “Sorry, we don’t have that,” when asking about ice cream flavors. The local mad scientists of sugar-coated flavor explosions developed a method of soft-serve ice cream that allows them to create up to 14 million flavors, according to scoop shop owner Spencer Philips. Besides custom ice cream, there are Scoop DeVille’s signature flavors like “Parking Twix-et,” a chocolate ice cream with rice krispies and Nilla wafers, to a simple vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles (or is it jimmies?), called “What Are You 5?” Whether you like to go big or keep it lowkey, they have everything over at Scoop DeVille. Grab a pint for $8.50 to $12 from their shops in Midtown Village and South Street.

📍 1109 Walnut St. / 538 South St. 📞 215-988-9992 / 267-639-4565 🌐 scoopdevilleicecream.com

From classic chunky chocolates and vanilla bean to natural floral flavors, Weckerly’s broke into the local ice cream scene with their uniquely large and beautifully designed ice cream sandwiches but won our hearts by scooping up consistently delicious small batch ice cream. Jen Weckerle, Weckerly’s owner and a local pastry chef, is as connected to bold, exciting ice cream flavors as she is to sourcing locally, like coffee beans from Kensington-based Càphê Roasters. Stop by their Fishtown or West Philly scoop shops to pick up a $10 pint of their small-batch ice cream, with a rotating flavor menu and new flavors being created frequently.

📍 9 W. Girard Ave. / 265 S. 44th St. 📞 215-423-2000 / 215-222-5829 🌐 weckerlys.com

Zsa’s takes the cake when it comes to local small ice cream makers. They have a distinctive ice cream style and creativity, as they bake banger ice cream cakes, ice cream pies and cake ice cream cones. While most scoop shops focus on a specific style, Danielle Jowdy of Zsa’s strikes a perfect balance between the lighter American-style ice cream, which doesn’t use eggs, and balancing it with techniques used to make gelato, a denser treat. Together, Zsa’s ice cream is dense and flavorful but won’t leave you with that heavy ice cream hangover. Try their crowd favorites like double chocolate peanut butter chunk, time-honored classics like cookies and cream or a refreshing vegan chocolate sorbet. Pints are available at $11 to $12 for pickup at their Mount Airy shop, and you can order ahead online.

📍 6616 Germantown Ave. 📞 215-848-7215 🌐 zsasicecream.com