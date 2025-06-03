Cuba Libre group now owns restaurants in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties

Cuba Libre fans in the Philadelphia suburbs no longer have to travel into the city to get a taste of the Old City restaurant.

Its parent company, GuestCounts Hospitality, has taken over three restaurants in the collar counties: Paladar Latin Kitchen in King of Prussia and Bomba Taco + Bar in Malvern and Newtown, Bucks County.

GuestCounts took ownership at the end of March but announced the move in a statement this week. Paladar and Bomba were previously owned by the Cleveland-based Paladar Restaurant Group, which in recent years has closed some Ohio locations.

“As longtime Philadelphia operators, taking over management from a Midwest-owned group gives us the opportunity to bring our local history, knowledge and connections to these already very successful concepts,” GuestCounts’ cofounder Barry Gutin said in a statement.

And yes, the flavors of Cuba Libre also will be featured.

“We’ll share food and beverage recipes, including bringing inspiration from Cuba Libre’s amazing empanadas and award-winning mojito recipes to our new restaurants,” Gutin said.

Gutin and partners Larry Cohen and Bob Gallo are set to spend at least $500,000 upgrading the three suburban spots with improved sound systems, more TVs, and enhanced outdoor seating. The GuestCounts team plans to extend the hours at all locations this summer, adding late-night happy hours and weekend events.

The partners said they will draw on decades of experience owning nightclubs — including Pulsations, a popular Glen Mills spot in the 1980s and ’90s that is now a senior living facility, as well as Egypt on the Waterfront and Shampoo nightclubs in Philadelphia. This nightlife background will allow them “to bring more energy and social ‘magic’ to the bar areas of our newly acquired restaurants,” Gutin said.

Starting June 20 at Paladar, DJs will be spinning until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at the upgraded patio, bar, and lounge, which GuestCounts is rebranding as “610 SOCIAL Bar + Lounge.” The company said 610 SOCIAL will focus on “programming geared to the many corporate workers and professionals residing in and around King of Prussia,” including a happy hour from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

In Malvern and Newtown, the Bomba locations have been rebranded to Bomba ¡Tacos + Tequila!, “reflecting our deeper commitment to tequila-centric mixology and to delivering an experience that is well beyond ‘basic,’” Gutin said.

Starting in July, the Bomba restaurants will add a “¡Tequila Time!" happy hour from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. At the Newtown location, outdoor seating will be expanded, while Malvern’s outside area will be upgraded to include firepit dining tables.

GuestCounts said it will also upgrade all three restaurants’ catering and private-party options. Guests at Paladar and Bomba will now be able to make online reservations for parties of up to 12 people. As is the policy at many restaurants, larger group options are also available but require talking with sales staff.

With the suburban acquisitions, GuestCounts now owns seven restaurants. Along with Cuba Libre’s original Old City location, which opened in 2000, the partners also own Cuba Libre restaurants in Atlantic City; Washington, D.C.; and Orlando.