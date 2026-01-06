The iconic Melrose Diner sign is for sale

Anyone who ever hovered over a plate of waffles and bacon or a slice of apple pie with vanilla sauce at South Philly’s Melrose Diner will likely recall the restaurant’s iconic aesthetic — red and yellow, stainless steel and neon, a sizable coffee cup-slash-analog-clock.

Call it 24-hour-diner chic.

Advertisement

The diner, which opened at the intersection of 15th Street, West Passyunk, and Snyder Avenues, in 1956 was demolished in 2023 to pave the way for a new six-story apartment building.

Now, its iconic signage can be yours, apparently, if you’re willing to pony up a sizable offer.

A Facebook Marketplace posting Monday night listed photos of various signs from the diner for sale.

“The Famous Melrose Diner,” reads the posting. “[Four] pieces of signage. Very heavy and totally cool. Sold as a set. Must pick up. Serious inquiries only please. Example, Olgas Diner sold for $12000.”

The condition is listed as “Used - Good.”

In a 2023 interview with the Inquirer, owner Michael Petrogiannis said he planned to put the old signage into storage, with the goal of incorporating it into a new Melrose location in the future.

Petrogiannis also joked that he’d be willing to sell the sign and other memorabilia from the diner for $1 million. “But then I’m making a new one, exactly the same thing,” he added.

Petrogiannis couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday about the signs’ sale.

For close to a century, the Melrose Diner was a staple of the city’s food scene, serving up pork rolls and cheesecake to families and late-night crowds. Upon its shuttering, patrons fondly recalled their memories of the place — from chance celebrity encounters to Christmas traditions to the occasional run-in with a mobster.

The diner was founded in 1935 by Dick Kubach, a German immigrant, before it was eventually sold to Petrogiannis by Kubach’s son in 2007.