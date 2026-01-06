Skip to content

The iconic Melrose Diner sign is for sale

A recent Facebook Marketplace post is looking for a big offer.

Signage from the iconic Melrose Diner, demolished in 2023, appeared on Facebook Marketplace this week.
Signage from the iconic Melrose Diner, demolished in 2023, appeared on Facebook Marketplace this week. Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Anyone who ever hovered over a plate of waffles and bacon or a slice of apple pie with vanilla sauce at South Philly’s Melrose Diner will likely recall the restaurant’s iconic aesthetic — red and yellow, stainless steel and neon, a sizable coffee cup-slash-analog-clock.

Call it 24-hour-diner chic.

The diner, which opened at the intersection of 15th Street, West Passyunk, and Snyder Avenues, in 1956 was demolished in 2023 to pave the way for a new six-story apartment building.

Now, its iconic signage can be yours, apparently, if you’re willing to pony up a sizable offer.

A Facebook Marketplace posting Monday night listed photos of various signs from the diner for sale.

“The Famous Melrose Diner,” reads the posting. “[Four] pieces of signage. Very heavy and totally cool. Sold as a set. Must pick up. Serious inquiries only please. Example, Olgas Diner sold for $12000.”

The condition is listed as “Used - Good.”

In a 2023 interview with the Inquirer, owner Michael Petrogiannis said he planned to put the old signage into storage, with the goal of incorporating it into a new Melrose location in the future.

Petrogiannis also joked that he’d be willing to sell the sign and other memorabilia from the diner for $1 million. “But then I’m making a new one, exactly the same thing,” he added.

Petrogiannis couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday about the signs’ sale.

For close to a century, the Melrose Diner was a staple of the city’s food scene, serving up pork rolls and cheesecake to families and late-night crowds. Upon its shuttering, patrons fondly recalled their memories of the place — from chance celebrity encounters to Christmas traditions to the occasional run-in with a mobster.

The diner was founded in 1935 by Dick Kubach, a German immigrant, before it was eventually sold to Petrogiannis by Kubach’s son in 2007.