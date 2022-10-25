If you’re seeking warm, heated patio or outdoor spaces with hot drinks or seasonal cocktails, we are too. The dip into 60-degree weather (and below) means it’s time for sweaters, hot drinks and cozy seating. And with the pandemic enshrining our love for outdoor dining, the search for heated outdoor patios ensues.

The Inquirer is looking for restaurants or food establishments offering dining and drinking for the colder months. If you’d like to be included in our comprehensive 2022 guide, we invite you to fill out the form below.

Let us know details of your set up to share with Inquirer readers by Nov. 11.