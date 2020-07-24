Aranita and Vacca are marking the end of their run today with a collaboration with Musi BYOB (think chef Ari Miller’s hummus topped with togarashi-yuzu furikake seasoning). On July 29, Poi Dog’s last day of business, they’ll be selling pre-orders of their best-sellers (including Spam musubi and ahi poke), plus offerings from former employees who have gone on to start their own businesses. There will be lechon from Chance Anies, who owns the Filipino food cart Tabachoy Philly, and kombucha from Jamaar Julal. Preorders can be placed on Poi Dog’s Square site.