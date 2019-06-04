Teddy Sourias and crew keep opening bars (including two spots this weekend at the new Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties). Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari are opening restaurants (recently Alpen Rose and, later this summer, an Italian called Via Locusta on the 1700 block of Locust with Osteria partner Jeff Michaud). Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran (Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn’s, Lolita, etc.) are expanding their empire off 13th Street with Loveluck at the spaceship building at Love Park. Michael Pasquarello (Cafe Lift, Prohibition) has at least one new joint in the works near his base at 13th and Spring Garden.