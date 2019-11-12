However, there is another, lesser-known strand of pink-winemaking culture in France from colder regions further north that produces a wildly different flavor profile. Here, white grapes dominate and red grapes struggle to ripen on the vine. As a result, the rosé wines of Anjou, located in the Loire Valley southwest of Paris, are made from under-ripe grapes. To offset their tartness, vintners stop fermentation early, resulting in wines that are much lower in alcohol and far higher in sugar than the more famous French rosés of the south. Rosé d’Anjou wines like this one are featherweights, fluffy, and fruity with lightly sweet flavors of strawberries and candy apples — an ideal combination for foods that feature a spicy kick or are themselves overtly sugary.