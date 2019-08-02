Royal Tavern in South Philadelphia will close for what is projected to be about eight weeks of repairs, including renovations to the kitchen and, for good measure, a coat of paint.
The last day will be Aug. 10. The bulk of the work is a new sewer line, which may take six weeks, said Suzanne O’Brien, director of operations for the restaurant group, whose holdings also include such spots as Triangle Tavern, Royal Izakaya, and Royal Boucherie.
Word of the impending shutdown had been circulating for some time. The 20 staffers were notified this week. O’Brien said they can apply for unemployment or wait out the shutdown.
Stephen Simons, who with David Frank opened the Royal in October 2002, said the work — which was critical — would cost much more than their initial purchase price for the building, on Passyunk Avenue near Montrose Street, and its liquor license.