Nothing lasts forever, including the Ruby’s Diner in Ardmore, which closed Jan. 20 after nearly 25 years at Suburban Square.
Employees and customers at the kid-friendly, ’40s-theme malt-shop chain, based in Southern California, were greeted by a sign on the door explaining that the restaurant was closing as its lease was about to expire.
The sign steered customers to the nearest location, more than a half-hour away at the Shoppes at Brinton Lakes in Glen Mills. It’s the last Ruby’s in the Philadelphia metro area; there’s one in Atlantic City.
The Ardmore location was the first Ruby’s in the Philadelphia area when it opened in 1995. Locations in King of Prussia, Cherry Hill, and at Fifth and South Streets in Philadelphia came and went.