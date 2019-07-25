While many hard ciders in this growing category use red apple skins, hibiscus, or less natural things (like food coloring) to get their hue, Shacksbury draws its blush by aging the cider over pressed syrah and zinfandel skins. Not only do the grape skins give this sparkling cider a warm sunset tint, they lend a distinct note of sweet red berries on the nose and, most importantly, a significant dose of tannins. A lot of good ciders already have some tannins from the actual apple skins, but these grapes significantly reinforce the structure and grip of each sip — which helps this cider pair well with a range of foods, including dishes with spice. And that ripe fruit on the nose is deceptive; it signals the anticipation of sweet strawberry and raspberry to the brain. But when you take that drink, Shacksbury’s fermented New England apples are still refreshingly crisp and dry.