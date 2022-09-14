Three Chester County restaurant landmarks are undergoing changes:
The fine-dining destination Vickers on Welsh Pool Road in Exton, which closed in 2021 after 50 years, is being turned into a White Dog Cafe with an expected 2023 delivery date.
Ship Inn, which has been on Lincoln Highway in Exton seemingly forever, was sold recently. It soon will become home to VK Brewing, reports Breweries in Pennsylvania. The inn’s ignominious showing last year on Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible did not help matters; its title: “Sinking Ship Inn.” Ouch.
Brickette Lounge, on Pottstown Pike between Exton and West Chester, was bought by Craig Russell and Josh McCullough of West Chester’s Slow Hand and Square Bar. Its spruce-up will retain the old-time, family-friendly honky-tonk/western theme, with line dancing, and they’ll add pits and a smoke house for Texas barbecue. No timetable is available yet.