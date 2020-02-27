You’ll need another source of kimchi bulgogi cheesesteaks in Rittenhouse.
SK Pastrami & Things deli at 24 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse will shut down after business Feb. 28, according to a sign that cites impending building renovations.
The deli’s current owner, who declined to elaborate, has operated it for 8½ years, adding a Korean flair to complement the Jewish deli menu. It opened in 2005 as an offshoot of the original Pastrami & Things, then at the Lewis Tower building at 15th and Locust Streets.
That Pastrami & Things, now at 1234 Market St., is unrelated and unaffected.