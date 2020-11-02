Snap Kitchen, which burst into the Philadelphia area nearly five years ago with more than a half-dozen retail shops selling healthfully prepared refrigerated foods, has apparently pulled up stakes in the area.
Snap’s shops, set up in neighborhoods with young, moneyed consumers such as Old City, Rittenhouse, South Street, and Fishtown, as well as Radnor and Malvern in the suburbs, sell portion-controlled breakfast, lunch, and dinner items and juices, including such dishes as spinach and goat cheese scramble, bison quinoa hash, grass-fed lamb lasagna, and crispy Scottish salmon. Snap caters to people who follow diets such as vegan, keto, and Whole30.
The company’s investment in Philadelphia included a $2 million commissary kitchen at MaKen Studios South in Kensington that was funded with no city or state aid, company officials said at the time.
Snap has cited the pandemic in a move to retrench. In late October 2020, Snap closed 14 stores across its home base of Texas as it moves to direct shipping to consumers. Company officials have not returned messages seeking comment.
Snap Kitchen is unrelated to the locally based Snap Custom Pizza chain.