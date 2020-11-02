Snap’s shops, set up in neighborhoods with young, moneyed consumers such as Old City, Rittenhouse, South Street, and Fishtown, as well as Radnor and Malvern in the suburbs, sell portion-controlled breakfast, lunch, and dinner items and juices, including such dishes as spinach and goat cheese scramble, bison quinoa hash, grass-fed lamb lasagna, and crispy Scottish salmon. Snap caters to people who follow diets such as vegan, keto, and Whole30.