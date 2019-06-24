Snap, founded in Austin in 2010 to target health-conscious consumers, expanded to Philadelphia in 2016, opening a commissary kitchen in the city’s Kensington neighborhood that supplies six brick-and-mortar locations from Malvern to Fishtown for conventional walk-in business as well as home delivery via services such as Postmates and Grubhub. Snap previously operated out of Chicago before closing its last store there last year.