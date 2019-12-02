Perhaps the timing is not exactly right for forlorn Eagles fans, but associates of Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula are building a restaurant in Newtown Township, Bucks County.
Solstice, billed as a fine-dining bar-restaurant whose menus will focus on ingredients’ seasonality, is expected to open this winter in new construction at 2948 S. Eagle Rd. in Village at Newtown, near the McCaffrey’s supermarket at Durham Road.
Solstice, which according to plans will have about 160 indoor seats, is backed by Shula’s Restaurants, whose focus for the last three decades has been steakhouses bearing the visage of the legendary coach. With a new chief executive on board, Shula’s is in expansion mode.
Shardul Kiri, Shula’s chief brand and marketing officer, said this restaurant would offer casual but “elevated” fine dining in a modern room with an urban feel on the order of something found in Philadelphia or New York — not the burbs. There also will be 92 seats on a patio that will open into the dining room during nice weather. There will be a vegetable garden.
Kiri said the company’s site-selection crew determined that the area had more than its share of Italian restaurants but lacked those focusing on hyperseasonal American cuisine.
It should be noted that a branch of Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is located in the same shopping center, about 200 yards from Solstice.
Executive chef will be Jason Audette, who in August left his three-year post as chef de cuisine at Adelphi Hotel by David Burke in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Audette’s resume also includes executive sous chef at Maison Premiere Limited and sous chef at Del Posto, both in New York City.
As the menu will change seasonally, Solstice will also offer a “Peak of Season” menu, available for four to six weeks, that will feature one ingredient in several preparations.
Menu examples include apple Parker House rolls with gingerbread butter; scallop crudo with yuzu buttermilk, hazelnuts, chia seeds, and chili oil; smoked salmon rillette with capers, chives, and toast; Lancaster butternut squash soup with toasted coffee, savory caramel, sage, and parmesan; house-made pastas; seared scallops; Malbec-braised kobe short rib; and Lancaster butternut squash risotto with leeks, apples, crushed pecans, and Gouda cheese.