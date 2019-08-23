But now there’s another reason to visit. The taqueria’s limited menu has expanded to include quesadillas, which benefit from the same extraordinary masa, but are especially notable because they showcase fleeting seasonal ingredients — like squash blossoms or fresh huitlacoche — with the rare bonus of Oaxaca cheese the restaurant makes itself. Ricardo Molanco, an employee at nearby Di Bruno Bros., comes once a week to hand-stretch the stringy white cheese, which is similar to mozzarella but more heavily salted and worked longer for a firmer texture. The freshness of the cheese, which I’ve not seen made anywhere else, adds a heightened sweetness and luxurious texture as it melts, accenting the quesadilla’s griddle-roasted textures and fillings.