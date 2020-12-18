There will be weekly sales for the general public, as well as exclusive sales for the co-op’s 1,400 members — a number it reached just this week. The membership equity investment was recently increased from $200 to $300, which was not only more closely aligned with other local co-ops, but also provided more capital for the store to get it through the final stages of opening. (A community equity fund subsidizes membership for those who can’t afford it, lowering the cost to a $5 initial investment and spreading out installments over a five-year period.)