The Starbucks at Fourth and South went out over the summer, darkening the otherwise lively corner where Copabanana, Jim’s Steaks, and MilkBoy hold forth. The vast Downey’s, once a hot spot at Front and South, is empty. Jon’s Bar & Grille at Third and South has been down for a year, and the Legendary Dobbs next door has been empty for four years. Bincho, a Japanese robatayaki restaurant, closed recently after less than six months at 228 South, and will be replaced soon by a boiled seafood house.