Southeast Asian Market at FDR park returns this weekend

The smell of sausage-stuffed chicken wings sizzling over charcoal and sweet deep-fried bananas wafting through the air will once again draw crowds of hungry Philadelphians to the Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park starting this Saturday.

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine, the open-air market runs through the end of October and remains one of the city’s most vibrant celebrations of immigrant food and culture. It was recently featured on The Inquirer’s “The 76” list of essential Philly experiences and has earned national attention from Food & Wine as a culinary destination.

The market began informally in the 1980s, when a Lao couple started selling papaya salad and chicken wings at the park. Over the years, it grew organically into a buzzy weekend destination with nearly 80 vendors and an estimated 200,000 visitors each season. The food offerings span Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia — a regional mix that reflects the deep roots of Southeast Asian communities in South Philadelphia.

Visitors can expect to see longtime favorites like Bee’z Kitchen, MaMa BK, Lucky Elephant Cafe, serving dishes like stir-fried lort cha noodles, lemongrass beef skewers, stuffed bamboo with sweet sticky rice, and Cambodian-style cheesesteaks. It’s loud, lively, and packed with flavor — and while some stalls accept mobile payment, cash is still the way to go.

The market’s location shifts midway through the season. From April through June, it’s near the Broad Street entrance (Picnic Area 17). From July through October, it moves closer to Taney Field (Picnic Area 11).

Come early, come hungry — and plan to stay awhile.