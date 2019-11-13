Spread Bagelry is really getting around.
Weeks after opening its flagship shop at 2401 Walnut St. and a new bakery-cafe at 925 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr, the Montreal-style bagel shop has announced plans to open its third Center City location, at 106 S. 16th St., next to Insomnia Cookies and just south of Chestnut Street.
This location is teed for “early 2020” and will follow a Spread at Fifth and South Streets, replacing the shuttered Johnny Rockets.
Spread, which is expanding after picking up private equity, opened in 2011 at 262 S. 20th St. and followed up in 2016 with a bar-eatery at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Earlier this summer, Spread opened at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties.