Stephen Starr to face union-busting charges brought by the National Labor Relations Board

The National Labor Relations Board is pursuing charges against Philadelphia-based restauranteur Stephen Starr and his company, Starr Restaurants, over union-busting allegations at his Washington D.C. steakhouse St. Anselm, according to documents reviewed by The Inquirer.

Filed on Nov. 20, the charges are the latest development in a nearly yearlong standoff between Starr Restaurants and Unite Here Local 25, a D.C. union that represents more than 7,500 hospitality workers.

Advertisement

The NLRB’s case revolves around anti-union activity that Local 25 alleges occurred in February at St. Anselm, one of three D.C.-based Starr restaurants that sought a union at the start of 2025 and the only one where workers voted to unionize.

The complaint consolidates a set of unfair labor practice (ULP) allegations Local 25 initially filed to the NLRB on behalf of St. Anselm workers, who said that Stephen Starr and a St. Anselm supervisor directly coerced employees with false information, made promises of improved benefits if they voted against unionizing, and threatened loss of revenue if they voted for it.

In one instance, the complaint alleges, Starr “interrogated” a St. Anselm staffer about their union involvement during a one-on-one conversation.

The ULP filings were submitted to the NLRB in June. After investigating, the board found merit in the accusations that Starr Restaurants, Starr, and the supervisor violated the National Labor Relations Act. It is now set to bring the charges before an administrative judge on Feb. 24, 2026.

“We are aware of the complaint and strongly disagree with the allegations made therein,” a Starr Restaurants spokesperson for St. Anselm said in a statement. “We look forward to vigorously defending this case through the litigation process.”

The spokesperson declined to address whether Starr spoke directly with St. Anselm employees about union efforts, citing pending litigation.

» READ MORE: Why top Democrats are boycotting Stephen Starr’s D.C. restaurants

“It speaks volumes about what happened at this restaurant that, given the challenges that the NLRB is facing, that they have chosen to act on this issue,” said Benjy Cannon, Local 25’s communication director, referring to the gridlock the agency has faced since January.

A spokesperson for the NLRB declined to comment.

A contentious dynamic from the start

In January, workers at three of Starr’s seven D.C restaurants announced plans to unionize with Local 25: French bistro Pastis, Parc-inspired brasserie Le Diplomate, and St. Anselm, an outpost of the upscale Brooklyn steakhouse. The Starr workers, along with employees at two high-profile restaurants affiliated with Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, would’ve ultimately added 500 members to Local 25, if the drives proved successful.

Nearly a year later, both union campaigns remain caught up in litigation.

Relations between Starr Restaurants and organizers there turned acrimonious almost immediately. The Washingtonian reported that Starr Restaurants hired anti-union consultants from the American Labor Group to meet with St. Anselm staff. Other employees there told Eater that Local 25 organizers had ambushed them at their homes and pressured them to sign cards that indicate they want to vote for union representation.

Only workers at St. Anselm voted to unionize in February. Local 25 lost the union election at Pastis by a margin of 20 votes, and Le Diplomate’s election has been suspended indefinitely as of March.

» READ MORE: Stephen Starr’s D.C. restaurant workers bring their pro-union protest to Philly

Starr Restaurants has yet to recognize the St. Anselm union and filed an objection to the results with the NLRB in February, alleging that Local 25 organizers unfairly influenced the outcome through a campaign of bullying and intimidation. The case remains open.

What workers say

Working conditions at St. Anselm have been a mixed bag according to Ana Reyes, who has been a line cook at the steakhouse since 2022. The fast-paced workplace allowed her to make enough money to help put her youngest daughter through her freshman year of college, Reyes said in Spanish through an interpreter. But, she said, management often ridiculed employees who didn’t speak English, telling them to learn the language if they wanted to get questions answered about pay or scheduling.

Reyes, 43, told the Inquirer that she wanted to join the Local 25 for respect: “Whether we speak English or not, we deserve to be respected because we’re doing the work they don’t want to do.”

About two weeks into the union drive in February, Reyes recalled, Starr personally asked to meet with all morning-shift staffers. During the meeting, she said, Starr was “surprised to learn that we didn’t get raises each year ... and promised to look into it.”

“He made a lot of promises about sick pay, about vacation pay,” Reyes said. She added that nothing has changed to date.

One host at St. Anselm spoke to The Inquirer on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. About four months into working there, she said, Starr asked to chat with her alone, pulling her aside in a near-empty restaurant to ask questions about any problems she had and her involvement in the union.

» READ MORE: Craig LaBan: Stephen Starr’s Borromini should be a showstopper. Instead, it’s a shrug.

“I certainly felt cornered and uncomfortable,” she said. Starr “ultimately told me that supporting the union was [quote-unquote] delusional, and that I if I voted no, it would be in my own best interest.” The host departed St. Anselm a month later for a full-time customer service job.

Dennis Asaka, a St. Anselm bartender, doesn’t recall Starr making any promises about improved wages or benefits when he sat in on a voluntarily informational meeting led by the restauranteur.

In late 2024, however, Asaka recalled a new server at St. Anselm, asking to join him for Bible study at his Baptist church in Arlington. After attending a second meeting, Asaka said, the server invited him to her house to discuss their faith. There, Asaka said he was instead met by several coworkers who pressured him into signing a union card. Asaka declined.

“I felt like I was kind of blindsided and just kind of used a little bit,” Asaka said.

Cannon denies the union ever engaged in such conduct: “We don’t believe that there were any labor laws broken.”

What happens next?

Unfair labor practice charges are common, said Rutgers University labor and employment law professor James M. Cooney, and cover a variety of tactics that employers or unions can use to interfere with union elections, from retaliation and coercion to promising incentives. Once a ULP is filed, a regional NLRB will launch an investigation. If the board believes there’s merit, they will issue a complaint.

After the hearing, both parties can appeal the administrative law judge’s decision with the NLRB at the federal level, which can decide to uphold and or reject the decision. There’s no punitive damages on the table in most ULP complaints, Cooney said, only an admittance of wrongdoing.

The five-member federal NLRB has been in a bureaucratic standstill since January, when President Donald Trump fired board member Gwynne Wilcox. The move left the independent agency without quorum, forcing the NLRB to leave hundreds of cases in limbo.

Regional NLRB offices were also unable to work on cases while employees were furloughed during the most recent government shutdown. The agency can also expect to lose 10% of its staff in 2026 as it faces a 4.7% budget cut.

So, why then did the NLRB decide to wade into union drama at one D.C steakhouse?

Because the charges are “old school, really in-your-face-type labor violations,” said Cooney.

“These violations appear to be really egregious that the board just couldn’t overlook them. It’s true that the board isn’t moving on a lot cases, but this one may be easier for them to prove,” Cooney said. “Everybody knows you can’t threaten workers for supporting a union, and you can’t make promises. This is labor law 101.”

Starr is a registered Democrat who has donated thousands of dollars to campaigns for politicians including Tom Wolfe, Barack Obama, Sen. John Fetterman, and Hillary Clinton, according to OpenSecrets.org. His restaurants are common stomping grounds for D.C’s political elite, including former president Joe Biden.

In June, Local 25 called for a boycott of Starr’s three buzziest D.C. restaurants (all currently uninvolved in union efforts). To date, 88 members of Congress signed on, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Cooney does not think the NLRB’s complaint has partisan motivations. “The board has been historically apolitical,” he said.

» READ MORE: How Stephen Starr built Borromini, his biggest Philly restaurant yet

Regardless, the stakes of the proceedings are high for all parties, including employees.

If St. Anselm is forced to recognize the union, Asaka said he’d quit. “I have [health] insurance that includes dental and medical. I have a 401K plan. I have commuter reimbursement ... I have paid vacation. Those are things that don’t really happen in restaurants,” he said. “I have everything I need.”