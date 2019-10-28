St. Stephen‘s Green, the pub at 1701 Green St. that closed last spring after the owner’s death, will reopen in mid-November under James Stephens, one of the founders.
Stephens, an owner of Black Sheep Pub in Rittenhouse, says he was drafted to return after several years. He said Michael Valdez, a longtime associate, would be chef.
The pub closed in March shortly after the unexpected death of Lucas Scott, who had succeeded Stephens and another partner, who opened on the Spring Garden corner back in 2007.
Stephens said he planned to re-create the original experience.