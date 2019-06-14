Stargazy, the British pie shop on East Passyunk Avenue, returns from a month off on June 14 with a new look, as chef-owner Sam Jacobson has moved the counter 90 degrees to the rear of the shop.
The result: more elbow room (though still only 12 seats), a better view of the display case, and new shelving to show off the line of English groceries.
Jacobson also has rolled out a few new sweet and savory items, including millionaire’s shortbread (shortbread topped with caramel, chocolate ganache, and Maldon sea salt), pear almond frangipane, tomato galette, and salads.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. He hosts private dinners, as well.