Stella by Jose Garces (50 S. Main St., 267-740-7131) boasts a river view off the deck of the new Ghost Light Inn, across the parking lot from Bucks County Playhouse. Garces and his corporate overlords from Ballard Brands have installed a comfy, tavernlike American small-plater, open now for dinner Wednesday to Sunday. (Bar opens at 4 p.m., dining room at 4:30.) Chipper service, too.