Talk about “new hope.”
Chef Jose Garces, on the ropes last year when his restaurant empire was sold during bankruptcy, has emerged with his name on a new restaurant in New Hope.
Stella by Jose Garces (50 S. Main St., 267-740-7131) boasts a river view off the deck of the new Ghost Light Inn, across the parking lot from Bucks County Playhouse. Garces and his corporate overlords from Ballard Brands have installed a comfy, tavernlike American small-plater, open now for dinner Wednesday to Sunday. (Bar opens at 4 p.m., dining room at 4:30.) Chipper service, too.
Cocktails, all $13, include the Stage Left, with a strip of cucumber wrapped around the inside of a glass of gin, lime, and mint.
Dishes include a list of spreads, such as duck liver mousse ($8) studded with onion, radish, and citrus and served with three rounds of griddled sourdough. Spaghetti pie ($18) was a super-rich pasta, almost a savory kugel, in which white cheddar cream held it together; a server poured a black truffle and wild mushroom emulsion into the middle. There’s a $55 tasting, and a $25 wine-pairing option.
Menu is here.
Valet parking is available out front. Reservations are handled via OpenTable, though walk-ins are accommodated.