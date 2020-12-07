With 350 sandwiches aboard and with the windshield fogging with delicious steam, Stern cranked on the defroster as she drove to her first stop of the day, Broad Street Ministry. The Center City social-services agency is one of the founders of Step Up to the Plate, which provides free weekday lunches at three locations in the city. Besides Broad Street Ministry, Step Up to the Plate involves the agencies Project Home, SEAMACC, and Prevention Point Philadelphia, as well as the City of Philadelphia.