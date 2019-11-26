If you, too, have found yourself laboring every year to concoct a homemade stuffing your family prefers over the Pepperidge Farm kind, then you should work Cake Life Bake Shop, the makers of Beyoncé’s birthday cake, into your Thanksgiving-week agenda. The diabolical pastry chefs at the Fishtown bakery combined croissant dough and cornbread batter in one pan to make a stuffing loaf, a shareable version of their stuffing muffin (better known as stuffin). The savory, herb-speckled loaf is riddled with hunks of Kensington Quarters sausage.