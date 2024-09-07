Seven great bakeries in the Philly suburbs

There’s nothing quite like walking into a local bakery and picking up freshly baked cakes, cookies, or cinnamon rolls. In the Philadelphia suburbs, there’s no shortage of options.

Stop by the Cheesecake Lady’s storefront in Elkins Park for cheesecakes galore, step into the Happy Mixer in Wayne, Chalfont, or Newtown for gluten-free kiffle cookies, or visit Maryanne Pastry Shoppe in Doylestown for fluffy, yeast-raised doughnuts.

No matter what you’re craving, here are seven standout bakeries in Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, and Chester counties.

How we choose our best lists What makes something the best? Our recommendations are based on our reporters' deep regional knowledge and advice from local experts. We also strive to represent the geographic and cultural diversity of the city and region. Spot an error or omission? Email us at phillytips@inquirer.com

The Bakery House has a line of customers waiting for pies during the holidays.

The Bakery House

About 35 years ago, Sandra K. Stauffer opened he Bakery House in Bryn Mawr. Known for its homemade pies during the holidays, the bakery is a go-to spot, especially around Thanksgiving. Stauffer’s custom cakes feature flavors like apricot brandy, blueberry streusel, and cinnamon sour cream. You’ll also find cookies (snickerdoodle, ginger snap), cupcakes (vegan vanilla, carrot), pound cake loaves (apple sauce, banana walnut), gluten-free brownies, quiches, and more.

📍604 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010, 📞 610-525-4139, 🌐 thebakeryhouse.net

At Yori's Church Street Bakery, you can find yeast-raised and cake doughnuts, sticky buns, and other classic desserts.

Yori’s Church Street Bakery

David and Alyssa Yori’s 14-year-old bakery in West Chester is known for its doughnuts and seasonal desserts. Folks pop into this neighborhood hot spot for yeast-raised and cake doughnuts displayed in glass cases on the daily. Around the holidays, “thousands of pounds” of Christmas cookies are sold, David Yori said. Yori’s also offers sticky buns, danishes, and custom cakes for special occasions.

📍15 N. Church St., West Chester, Pa. 19380, 📞 610-344-9674, 🌐 yorisbakery.com

Strawberry cake cheesecake from the Cheesecake Lady, a cheesecake-dedicated bakery in Elkins Park, Pa., on July 12, 2020.

The Cheesecake Lady

Vanessa Jackson, better known as the Cheesecake Lady, discovered her love for cheesecake at 34 and perfected her recipe. In 2018, she moved her shop from Jenkintown to Elkins Park, where customers regularly line up for her creations. Her 4-inch mini cheesecakes and babycakes come in flavors like lemon drizzle, sweet potato, caramel apple crunch, and Biscoff cookie butter.

📍910 Township Line Road, Elkins Park, Pa. 19027, 📞 267-575-3952, 🌐 phillycheesecakelady.com

Fritz's Bakery is known for its sticky buns topped with cream cheese icing.

Fritz’s Bakery

Sticky buns are the specialty at this family-run bakery, and what makes them so popular is their cream cheese icing, said Jessica Volpacchio, who runs the bakery’s Langhorne location. The bakery, which her grandparents opened in Croydon 50 years ago, is owned by her uncle Paul Bartholomai and his wife, Kim. Folks can also order custom cakes, butter cakes, danishes, cinnamon rolls, brownies, and other classic baked goods at Langhorne and Bensalem storefronts.

📍360 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, and other locations, 📞 215-949-7995, 🌐 fritzsbakery.com

The moist lemon pound cake at the Happy Mixer Gluten Free Bakery in Wayne is one of the best-sellers at this gluten-free bakery with three locations in Philadelphia's northwestern suburbs.

The Happy Mixer Gluten Free Bakery

Founded by Tim and Lisa Mourer in 2013, the Happy Mixer specializes in gluten-free baked goods that taste so good they “require a suspension of gluten-free disbelief,” according to Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. With locations in Wayne, Chalfont, and Newtown, the bakery offers red velvet cake muffins, kiffle cookies, doughnuts, and more.

📍4275 County Line Road., Chalfont, Pa. 18914, and other locations, 📞 267-663-7209, 🌐 thehappymixer.com

Delice et Chocolat, French bakery, has locations in Ardmore and Wayne.

Delice et Chocolat

Inside this French bakery in Ardmore and — more recently — Wayne, chef Antonie Amrani whips up croissants, macarons, tarts, and croquembouche — a tall tower of cream puffs held together with spun sugar — for weddings. The bakery, owned by Amrani’s brother Joseph, also sells homemade bonbons in flavors that include hazelnut praline, sour cherry, and lemon lavender. Along with sweet treats, on offer are quiches, croque monsieur sandwiches, and other savory items.

📍9 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003, and other locations, 📞 610-649-7001, 🌐 delicechocolat.com

Maryanne Pastry Shoppe offers doughnuts and other baked goods in Sea Isle City and Doylestown.

Maryanne Pastry Shoppe

Whether it’s at the Jersey Shore or in Bucks County, hot, fresh yeast-raised doughnuts are a favorite at Maryanne Pastry Shoppe. But powered sugar vanilla cream and cinnamon bun-shaped Bismark doughnuts aren’t the only baked goods at this shop. You can order walnut and raisin cinnamon buns, tea biscuits, butter cakes, apple- and cherry-filled turnovers, croissants, and other assorted pastries. The bakery also offers 8-inch to full sheet cakes and berry- and apple-stuffed pies.

📍10 Atkinson Dr., Doylestown, Pa. 18901, 📞 215-230-8885, 🌐 facebook.com/maryannepastryshoppe