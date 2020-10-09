Sourias is calling Sueño a work in progress, since he has started only with the first two floors. Before the pandemic, Sourias bought the building, which over the years has housed a revolving-door of restaurants including New London, Odeon, Bistro Bix, TPDS, Lilly’s, Les Bon Temps, Tweed, Pennsylvania 6, and most recently Midtown. Sourias also owns Blume and the seasonal Uptown Beer Garden, west of Broad Street.