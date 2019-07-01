Chef Susanna Foo says her Rittenhouse-area Chinese restaurant, SuGa, will be closed for July and August. It also is on the market.
Foo cited family reasons but declined to elaborate. When asked when she planned to reopen, she said she was uncertain.
She also said that the restaurant had turned a corner and was performing better financially.
SuGa, a portmanteau of the names Susanna and son Gabriel, marked the chef’s Center City comeback when it opened in early 2016 at 1720 Sansom St. — a three-minute walk from her original restaurant, Susanna Foo, which enjoyed a 25-year run at Walnut and Sydenham Streets before it closed in 2009. She also had a restaurant in Radnor.
A sales brochure from MSC Retail’s Josh Weiss notes the Foos’ $2 million investment in SuGa, which seats 80 in the dining room and 11 at the bar. Weiss declined to comment, referring calls to Foo.
The space previously was Kingyo after many years as the original location of Genji.