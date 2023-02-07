Super Bowl food fight! PA’s cheesesteaks and Peeps against Missouri’s Bud and BBQ

Super Bowl LVII War of the Wagers continues!

Now the business leaders of Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers have jumped into the fray, making a quote-unquote ‘friendly’ wager: some of their states’ tastiest goods on their team being victorious.

If the Eagles clinch it, the Missouri Chamber will treat the Pennsylvania Chamber to Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbeque, Burger’s Smokehouse ham and sausages, and Cherry Mash candies.

If the Chiefs win, the Pennsylvania Chamber will pony up Yuengling beer, Hershey’s chocolate, Peeps marshmallow candies, Giorgi mushrooms and our celebrated Philly cheesesteaks.

Actually, cheesesteaks weren’t originally part of the bet, but Daniel Mehan, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, is a University of Pennsylvania graduate, and he wanted them, said Pennsylvania Chamber spokesman Jon Anzur.

“He actually was talking trash,” Anzur said. “He said he’s familiar with how good Philly cheesesteaks are, and he can’t wait to introduce his chamber staff.”

Of course with so much at stake, there’s plenty of braggadocio to go around.

“Fly Eagles fly,” said Luke Bernstein, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry president. “The Eagles have been a powerhouse all season on both sides of the ball, with Jalen Hurts leading our air and ground game supported by the best offensive line in football and future Hall of Fame center - and our favorite Kelce brother - Jason Kelce, combined with our lock-down defense and exciting special teams.”

Bernstein said he has “every confidence” the Lombardi trophy will be returning to Philly. “We can’t wait to taste that Kansas City barbeque!”

Not so fast, said Mehan.

“I never miss a chance to offer our Missouri products to anyone, but this time Pennsylvania is out of luck,” he said. “One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid, and we are confident that he will lead Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the world-class Kansas City Chiefs team to another Super Bowl Championship! We look forward to enjoying some Philadelphia treats!”

The logistics of how and when the bet will be fulfilled is still to be worked out, but the treats aren’t even the highest stake. The two Chambers’ presidents have also vowed that the loser will wear the winning state team’s football jersey when the Chambers of Commerce have their national meeting this summer.

On Monday, the heads of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announced a wager of their own. The losing city’s museum will loan the victor one of its master works for display, as well as treat staff to some of their local goodies.

Two of the competing cities’ local favorite beer brewers also have a bet going.

If the Eagles win, the Kansas City Bier Co. will send their beer to our Flying Fish, and the Kansas City brewers have to wear the Eagles jersey and fly the Eagles flag in their taproom. If the Chiefs win, Flying Fish has to send Kansas City its beer, wear Chiefs’ gear and fly their flag in its taproom. Plus the losing brewery will also make a donation to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Other bets are rumored to be in the works. Stay tuned.

