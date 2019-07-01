The slow-smoked meats at the Surfing Pig in North Wildwood are legit. But the sauce is so good that guests began stealing the squeeze bottles of it off the table. Owner Bill Bumbernick thought that was the ultimate validation, so he wryly named it “Klepto Sauce” and started selling it by the bottle. This is a sweet and tangy dark brew in the Kansas City style, which is perhaps the most familiar style to BBQ sauce consumers. It’s especially well-balanced, with a good vinegar tartness and paprika-mustard spice to counter the brown sugar and ketchup base.