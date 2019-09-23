Owner Ronald Simms, who works in finance, has picked up a new business partner, John Proctor, a stockbroker. As such, the cafe will take on a Wall Street theme, with seating, a bull-and-bear mural, clocks set to the various world markets, TV playing CNBC, and even a morning bell ringing at 9:30 a.m. (though the shop will open at 7:30 a.m. for coffee customers Monday to Saturday).