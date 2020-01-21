Manayunk’s long-running Old Eagle Tavern (177 Markle St.) becomes Taps & Bourbon on Terrace as of 5 p.m. Jan. 22, and the first 50 customers will receive comp burgers with “burger baths” — a Wiz-like cheese sauce for dunking.
Besides the burgers, the menu at Mario Di Nenna and Robert Spohn’s new bar includes barbecue sandwiches, pizzas, a charcuterie board, roasted Brussels sprouts, quesadillas, wings, cheesesteaks, and hoagies.
They have also gone high-tech with a 20-tap self-service beer system to supplement the four rotating drafts behind the bar, plus Guinness.
The bar will open with more than 50 different bourbons, as well as ryes, gins, vodkas, tequilas and mezcals. The partners hope to have 100 bourbon selections by spring.
Hours: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.