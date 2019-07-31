Then comes a Nov. 1 benefit dinner at Fitler Club that will begin with what organizers are calling a VIP pre-reception presented by Marc Vetri, who oversees the private club’s kitchen. A reception will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from chefs and restaurateurs including Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle (Spice Finch), Ange Branca (Sate Kampar), and Eli Collins (a.kitchen). Then comes a dinner overseen by chef Michelle Bernstein of Miami;s Cafe la Trova, as well as Vetri and Michael Solomonov. Desserts will be handled by James Matty (Suraya) and, Kate Jacoby (Vedge), with stationed bites by Samantha Kincaid (Cadence). Chairs for the benefit are Ellen Yin (Fork, a.kitchen), Aimee Olexy (Talula’s Garden, Talula’s Kitchen, Talula’s Daily) and Laura Burkhardt of Visit Philadelphia. Ticket info ($350/$650) is here.