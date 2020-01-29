An order of ham at Taste of Spain also comes with a bit of a show. The leg is bony, difficult to cut, Peredo says, “and not every slice is the same.” Peredo and her staff spent two days training with their ham purveyor, Cinco Jotas, in Huelva, Spain on how to trim, carve, preserve, and present the jamón. Since the stand opened in mid-December, she estimates they’ve gone through about a leg a week.