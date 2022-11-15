With constant reminders that inflation is hitting, it’s no wonder that many voters were driven to the polls because of it. We enter the holiday season, with Thanksgiving right around the corner, how will the price of your holiday meals be affected?

Here are some quick insights into current food pricing, availability and where to find free food near you this Thanksgiving holiday.

Food prices are higher this Thanksgiving

Over the past year, food prices across the country have increased by a little more than 12%. This has led many shoppers to adapt by switching from name brands to store brands, and looking to frozen foods over fresh ones.

Some of the grocery items that increased the most are eggs, butter and flour, common ingredients for Thanksgiving cooking. The only grocery items that appear to have similar prices to last year are beef and tomatoes, but they’re not exactly this holiday’s stars of the show.

» READ MORE: A grocery store general manager explains how inflation affects Philly shoppers

Turkey is going to be twice as expensive this year. According to Watt Global Media, a firm that conducts market analysis of the poultry industry, there are a couple reasons Thanksgiving turkey prices will be higher this year: Avian flu impacted turkey and egg production, while inflation has affected wages, salaries and energy costs related to producing and distributing poultry.

Last September, the price of a boneless, skinless turkey breast was $3.16 per pound. The same time this year, that turkey breast costs $6.70. Overall, most of the Thanksgiving staples you’re used to will be a bit more expensive this year.

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, ingredients like bread, eggs, onion, celery and butter are all a bit pricier. Bakery products across the board from breads, sweet rolls and doughnuts have risen in price. It’ll be best to shop around to see what store offers the best prices.

Potatoes cost around 15% more than they did this time last year. The russet potato is an affordable, tasty potato that mashes well and tastes great for buttery mashed potatoes.

Canned and frozen fruits saw big increases to their pricing, while fresh fruits were less affected by inflation, according to the Consumer Price Index. So maybe making some homemade cranberry sauce this Thanksgiving won’t hurt.

Corn is more expensive this year, hitting its highest prices in nine years. Partly because Russia invading Ukraine is leading to higher prices in corn across the globe, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Also, supply chain issues and high transportation and energy costs have led to rising prices in general.

Will some food items be unavailable?

There are currently no food shortages in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), but it is possible that a food item is temporarily low in stock or unavailable at a grocery store until they restock it. As always, it’s best to shop early.

Find free food for Thanksgiving near you

There are hundreds of food distribution sites across the Philly-region. Check with your local churches, civic organizations or elected officials office to see if they know of any food drives in the community.

Online tools to find free food distribution sites near you:

If you or your loved one is age 60 years or older, you can receive help through the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) helpline at (215) 765-9040.