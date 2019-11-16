It’s easy to skip the stress — and cleanup — of a homemade Thanksgiving dinner: Go out instead. Here are a dozen spots that invite you to join them for the holiday, offering everything from all-you-can-eat buffets to prix-fixe meals to a la carte menus with turkey-oriented additions. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
Price: $65
At this Rittenhouse Square staple, Chef Eli Collins is serving a three-course menu with starters like pumpkin curry soup and rock shrimp, and entrees including heritage turkey, salmon with mussels sauce, braised short rib, and root vegetable lasagna. Guests can also enjoy an array of sides for the table and pie for dessert.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 135 S 18th St., 215-825-7030, akitchenandbar.com
Price: $34 for the Thanksgiving plate
Guests at this chic South Street spot can order from the regular menu, like the popular raw diver scallops or the grilled lamb loin. Or, opt for the Thanksgiving special, serving an entire feast on one plate: roasted turkey breast, braised dark meat, gravy, stuffing with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, roasted winter squash with sage and brown butter, fried Brussels sprouts, and a dinner roll.
4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 604 South St., 215-925-3001, serpicoonsouth.com
Price: $39.50 ($19.50 for kids)
Roasted turkey is at the center of P.J. Clarke’s three-course holiday feast. On the side: two types of stuffing, caramelized Brussels sprouts, sweet potato gratin, mashed potatoes, and cranberry relish. Diners can choose among multiple appetizer and dessert options, too, like Oysters Rockefeller and apple cobbler.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 601 Walnut St., 215-999-2000, pjclarkes.com
Price: Pay as you go
Bring a crowd and splurge on the Norwegian Whole King Crab, a holiday specialty at this University City hotspot. The dish — where the crabs are prepared three ways — feeds between six and a dozen people. It’s sold at market price, which currently hovers around $450 for eight pounds. Guests can also choose from the full dim sum menu, which includes sections for gluten-free and vegan diners.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 3939 Chestnut St., 215-921-5377, dimsum.house
Price: $65 ($32.50 for children under 12)
Sofitel’s French brasserie is offering an all-you-can-eat afternoon feast that goes beyond traditional Thanksgiving fare. The buffet’s highlights include a raw bar with oysters on the half shell, charcuterie with pickled vegetables, bourbon-braised short ribs, cornbread and sausage stuffing, herb-brined turkey, and maple mousse.
120 S. 17th St., 215-569-8300, sofitel-philadelphia.com
Price: $70 plus optional $35 wine pairing ($22 for kids)
Enjoy items like local cheese, smoked pork belly, brioche-sage stuffing, heirloom roasted carrots, and roasted Lancaster turkey at Bank and Bourbon. The spacious spot’s all-day buffet includes a carving block, seafood and salad bars, a children’s station, and a dessert area stocked with 10 options. To fancy up your toast, there’s an optional wine pairing.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1200 Market St., 215-231-7300, bankandbourbon.com
Price: $24
This Old City tavern is offering a holiday plate loaded with light and dark turkey meat, polenta stuffing, garlic braised collard greens, whipped buttermilk potatoes, cranberry apple compote, and country style gravy — all for just $24. There will also be a limited a la carte dinner menu.
12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., 433 Chestnut St., 215-923-2267, redowltavern.com
Price: $65
Show up hungry: The holiday menu here includes five courses of hearty fare, including bone marrow ravioli, cornbread, crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted turkey, smoked ham, challah stuffing, and whipped sweet potato. A vegan cauliflower curry will be available for plant-based eaters, with a choice of apple biscuit bread pudding or frosted beignets for dessert. You can also dine a la carte.
4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 121 S 17th St., 215-563-5008, square1682.com
Price: $65 ($15 for kids’ turkey trays)
The Ardmore brasserie is serving a three-course, French-inspired menu, with first-course dishes such as escargots and French onion soup, followed by a choice of truffle gnocchi, cider glazed pork loin, or turkey roulade. Save room for egg-nog-ice-cream-topped pumpkin pie.
5 p.m. to 10 p.m., 7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 610-589-0500, thebercy.com
Price: $46.95 ($19.95 for kids ages 5-11)
The Wayne restaurant buffet includes a carving station, mashed potato bar, and milk chocolate fountain, plus classical piano to serenade you as fill your plate. Classic Thanksgiving eats, like sage-cornbread stuffing, winter root veggies with thyme-infused butter, candied sweet potatoes, and fresh cranberry sauce, are all part of the spread, too. And each meal includes a glass of red or white wine.
12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 591 Lancaster Ave., Wayne, 610-688-5800, radnorhotel.com
Price: $40-46 ($12 for children 10 and under)
A historic Bucks County landmark, The Washington House invites guests inside for a four-course meal with 10 entree choices, from turkey to jumbo scallop risotto to pan-seared duck. For dessert, options include pie and flourless chocolate torte.
12 p.m. to 7 p.m., 136 N. Main St., Sellersville, 215-257-3000, washingtonhouse.net
Price: $45 ($20 for kids under 12)
This Malvern buffet features all of the classics, including herb-roasted turkey, stuffing, and bourbon mashed sweet potatoes, alongside alternative fair like vegetable lasagna, pan-roasted brook trout, and pork tenderloin. Vanilla cheesecake, flourless chocolate torte, and a selection of pies are all contenders for dessert.
12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, 610-647-1900, farmhousepeopleslight.com