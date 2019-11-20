Spatchcocked Turkey over Roasted Vegetables

Monica Herndon/Staff Photographer Michael Ferreri’s spatchcocked turkey over roasted vegetables.

Spatchcocking is a method for cooking poultry in which you remove the backbone, then spread out the bird. While it changes the shape of the traditional Thanksgiving bird — and requires a bit of culinary fortitude — it results in faster, more even cooking (and a moister bird). Michael Ferreri likes to rest the turkey on fennel stalks overnight to act as a buffer between the meat and the wire rack. Some grocery stores sell fennel with stalks; if not, ask the produce department if they have stalks in the back (Whole Foods often does). Ferreri cooks the bird directly over vegetables, which soak up the pan drippings as they cook. Fresh bay leaves can be found in the produce section with other fresh herbs. You can add the backbone and neck to the roasting pan with the vegetables; it will only contribute to the flavor of the pan drippings. Serves 6 to 8.

One 13- to 14-pound turkey

1 bulb fennel with stalks, stalks separated

Kosher salt

1 red onion

1 carrot

4 stalks celery

8 to 10 small Yukon potatoes

3 heads garlic

1 bunch parsley

4 sprigs rosemary

4 sprigs thyme

4 sprigs sage

4 fresh bay leaves, roughly torn

Chicken fat (schmaltz) or butter

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup white wine

½ cup chicken stock or water

Extra-virgin olive oil

Using kitchen shears, remove the turkey’s backbone: Start at the tail end, cutting on either side, maneuvering around the thigh; when you’ve cut about halfway, stop, then cut from the neck end. Turn the turkey skin side down and make a few cuts into the chine bone, at the base on the neck. Press down on both sides of the breasts to flatten the turkey out completely. Turn the turkey skin side up and cut off the wing tips (this prevents burning and also helps the breast meat cook more evenly). Rinse the turkey all over, then pat dry.

Set a wire rack in a large sheet pan, then place the fennel stalks in a row on the rack. Measure out 1% of the turkey’s weight in salt (for a 13-pound bird, use slightly more than 2 ounces kosher salt). With the turkey facing skin side up, massage about a third of the salt all over the skin. Flip the bird over, then massage the remaining two-thirds into the meat. Set over the fennel stalks onto the wire rack. Let sit at least 8 hours or up to 2 days, uncovered, in the refrigerator.

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Cut the fennel, onion, carrot, celery, and potatoes into large pieces, leaving the root intact on the onion and the fennel. Remove and discard the top third of the garlic heads. Place the vegetables and the garlic in the bottom of a large roasting pan. Place the herbs and bay leaves on top of the vegetables, and then dab a few scoops of chicken fat (or butter) over the herbs. Pour the white wine and stock (or water) into the pan. Set the turkey, skin side up, over the vegetables and herbs. Crack fresh black pepper on top of the turkey and lightly drizzle olive oil over the skin (or dot with pats of butter).

Place the turkey in the oven. Making sure to baste the turkey and rotate the pan every 20 minutes, roast for 30 to 40 minutes (roughly 6 mins per pound) at 450°F, then lower the oven to 375°F and cook for another 40 to 50 minutes. Using a digital meat thermometer, take the temperature of the thickest part of the breast. When the breast reaches 150°F, remove the turkey from the oven; it will continue to cook and will reach an interior temperature of 165°F (this is paramount to achieving a moist turkey as it ensures that the turkey gently cooks for the last 15 degrees). Let sit for at least 20 to 30 minutes to ensure the moisture stays in the turkey. Using a slotted spoon, remove the vegetables from the pan and transfer to a serving dish.

Carve the turkey, always cutting against the grain of the meat when slicing.

Make this simpler:

Skip the spatchcocking: Cure the turkey in 1% salt overnight and arrange the vegetables in the bottom of the roasting pan as above. For cooking, preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the turkey in a roasting pan back side up and roast for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, baste, then turn the turkey over so the breast faces up. Roast for 2 hours and 15 minutes. (These times are for a 13-pound turkey; a good rule of thumb for this classic roasting style is 15 minutes per pound.) Take the internal temperature of the breast and the thigh in the thickest parts, being cautious not to let the thermometer touch bone. Roast until the breast reaches 150°F, then remove from the oven. If desired, increase heat to 450°F or use the broiler for a few minutes (no more than 10) to crisp the skin and deepen its color — keep a close eye on the turkey, it can burn very quickly. Let to rest for 20 to 30 minutes before carving.

Make it more complex:

Make gravy: After the turkey is roasted and rested, remove from the pan and place on a carving board. Remove the vegetables and set aside. Strain the pan drippings through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a large saucepan. Place the pan over medium heat and bring the drippings to a simmer. When simmering, gradually whisk in white flour until the gravy reaches your desired consistency (more flour will result in a thicker gravy). Taste and season with freshly ground black pepper, kosher salt, and a few drops of lemon juice.

— Michael Ferreri of Res Ipsa