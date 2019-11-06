Honeycrisp Apple Bourbon Smash

Makes 1 drink

¼ cup apple cider

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon apple butter

2 ounces bourbon

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar (optional but delicious)

Ginger beer, for topping

Honeycrisp apple slices, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine the apple cider, orange zest, orange juice, apple butter, bourbon, and vinegar (if using). Shake well to combine.

Add ice to an old-fashioned glass and strain the bourbon smash over it. Top with ginger beer and garnish with apple slices.

— Reprinted from Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple by Tieghan Gerard