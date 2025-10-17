The best things we ate this week: fried fish cheeks, a lamb platter, and roadside soft serve

Soft serve from a brick-and-mortar Mister Softee

On the way back to the office from an assignment about pet bakeries, my colleague and I stumbled upon a true ice cream lover’s paradise: A rare brick-and-mortar Mister Softee.

While the trucks and their iconic jingles are a dime a dozen in the summertime, a free-standing Mister Softee is about as common as two Philly sports teams winning on the same night. (Too soon?) This one is cash only and open year round, with a menu that spans ice cream swirls and floats to milkshakes and chocolate covered bananas. My cup of strawberry and banana soft serve was thick, silky smooth, and anything but artificial-tasting. The roadside stand also gets bonus points for on-season sprinkles. It really is about the little things. Mister Softee of Pennsauken, 3605 Haddonfield Rd., Pennsauken, N.J. 08109, 856-662-3787, Facebook page

— Beatrice Forman

Francobolli at Fiorella

On a recent girl’s night out, my friends and I sat at the bar and took it upon ourselves to try four plates of pasta from Fiorella — noble, I know! There were no misses, and the current agnolotti dish, stuffed with a sweet polenta and topped with chanterelles, was exceptional.

But the dish that lives rent free in my head nearly a week later is the Francobolli clam pasta. We almost didn’t order it, , butbartender Nick insisted we needed it. A man has never been more right on a girl’s night out than in that very moment. A pasta-fied take on vongole su crostini aka clam toast, the postage stamp-shaped pasta was stuffed with breadcrumbs and served in a white, brothy sauce topped with little neck clams. It’s worth scouting out. Fiorella, 817 Christian Street, 215-305-9222, fiorellaphilly.com

— Emily Bloch

Gourment lamb sampler (for two!) at Zorba’s Taverna

I don’t need a fancy restaurant for my birthday. I prefer to the comfort of a neighborhood favorite, and few are as wonderfully reliable as Zorba’s, the 28-year-old taverna that is one of Fairmount’s cornerstone restaurants. To begin with, A/ flaming platter of ouzo-splashed saganaki cheese beats a birthday candle every time, after all.But Zorba’s also delivers a wide array of some of the most consistent traditional Greek cooking in the region, and the “gourmet” lamb platter for two is a true celebratory feast. (This is not to be confused with the also delicious charcoal-grilled platter for two, which includes some fantastic lamb chops.)

The platter I chose is a tribute to the slow-cooked pleasures of lamb in three different styles: slices of tender roasted leg seasoned with garlic and herbs, Smyrna-style meatballs simmered in a cumin-scented red wine and tomato sauce, and finally, a meltingly soft mallet of lamb shank glazed in a lemony white avgolemono sauce with artichokes (a distinctive dish I sometimes order solo). This is rustic home cooking at its best, with deep flavors prioritized over fancy is presentation. The platter’s aroma is so entrancing, and, the tangy potatoes and mixed well-cooked veggies on the side make it an extra hearty meal. My fork wouldn’t stop roaming across this platter until I savored every bit. Zorba’s Taverna, 2230 Fairmount Ave., 215-978-5990, zorbastavern.com

— Craig LaBan

Fried skate cheeks at My Loup

Bacalao who? My Loup’s fried skate cheeks are a playful take on cozy fish fritters — but think tender, more elevated, and less on the docks. The crispy fried batter works perfectly with the sweet, tender, puffed up fish meat. The three balls are finished off with ají dulce peppers and a subtle horseradish sauce. My Loup, 2005 Walnut St.,(267) 239-5925,myloupphl.com

— Emily Bloch

Smash burger at American Sardine Bar

When I moved into my new apartment, my priorities were clear: Scout the neighborhood for my bar— a place where I will eventually be on a first-name basis with the bartenders. American Sardine Bar is well on its way to being that place.

Since I moved in, I’ve been there four times. My first meal was top-notch : a Caesar salad with a side of French fries and a martini. A stellar way to begin this journey. This week, however, I sank my teeth into one of the best burgers I ever ate. American Sardine Bar’s smash burger (the best kind of burger, in my opinion) is a perfectly cooked beef patty nestled between pickled shallots, pickle slices, a 10K sauce, and a butter-toasted brioche bun. I’m not on a first-name basis yet, but I will go back and order as many smash burgers as I need to to make my dream a reality. American Sardine Bar, 1800 Federal St., 215-334-2337, americansardinebar.com

— Esra Erol