Puerto Rican Pastelillos de Queso

Charles Fox/Staff Photographer Pastelillos de queso take author Alisha Miranda back to her childhood in Puerto Rico. Make as many as you want and freeze them for future use.

Check the frozen section at your local grocery store for Goya’s yellow and white dough discs (I prefer the white). Grab the regular size, not mini — they’re too small. For cheese, Kraft Singles packets are my choice for taste and texture: buttery, instantly meltable, and gooey. You can stuff and shape the pastelillos in advance and freeze for up to a month before frying. Makes 10 pastelillos.

10 pastelillo shells (discos)

10 slices American cheese

3 to 4 cups vegetable oil

4¼ cup flour

Let the pastelillos defrost. They should be cold, but tender enough to work with your hands and stay intact. Once they’re defrosted, place a cutting board on a towel or a placemat to fix it in place. Scatter a handful of flour across the board.

One at a time, separate each pastelillo, saving the plastic sheets from their pack, and pat both sides with the flour. Stack them on a plate, using the plastic as separators to keep them from sticking.

Fill a large, deep Dutch oven with the oil (or use a deep fryer) and set over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to monitor the heat, which should reach between 325°F and 375°F.

Next, stuff and shape the pastelillos. Fill a cup with warm water. Dip your fingers into the water, then trace them along the inside edges of the floured disc. Fold a slice of cheese in half, then place on one side of the pastelillo. Fold the dough over the cheese to form a half-moon shape. Pinch the outer edges tightly together; they should thin out a bit as you make your away across the edge. Use a fork to press down the edges, making sure to seal the edges on both sides (this may take a few tries). Repeat until you’ve finished the full pack of ten. If the dough becomes sticky, dust it with flour. Set aside.

When the oil is between 325°F and 375°F, use the slotted spoon to slowly lower one pastelillo in oil. (Depending on your frying vessel, you can fry 2 or 3 pastelillos at a time — as long as they have space to float.) Flip it every 2 to 3 minutes and cook until it’s golden brown on both sides, 5 to 7 minutes total. Watch for edges cracking open and releasing cheese; if this happens, remove the pastelillo from the oil — it will still be tasty but may require a knife and fork.

Remove the cooked pastelillos with the slotted spoon, gently shaking off excess oil, then place on the paper towel-lined platter. Let rest for a few minutes. Serve with napkins and cold cervezas.

— Alisha Miranda