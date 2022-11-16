You’ve decided to host Thanksgiving this year — wonderful. Hosting can be fun, creative and rewarding. But it can also be stressful, especially on turkey day. Whether you have family in town or your friends are convening later in the day, pulling off a flawlessly executed gathering comes with challenges and hiccups.

Who would be better prepared to dish out advice than Audrey Taichman , who runs Cork at 20th Street and Rittenhouse Square. She’s also the founder of Audrey Claire Cook Philly, the sixteen-seat kitchen-classroom that offers tastings, culinary demonstrations and cooking classes. (It was recently converted to the bottle shop.)

Below, we’ve gathered and condensed Taichman’s expert advice on prepping, cooking and hosting for the holiday:

Tips for prepping:

If you have kids, put them to work the day before — let them set the table and clean the house. When you have little ones, I think it’s adorable to have their interpretations of what the table should look like. Guests like it too; it lends to a more relaxed gathering. Don’t try new recipes. It’s always a disaster for me. Stick to the tried and true ones. Pull all your serving plates out before you start cooking and label them. Put serving utensils with them. Nothing worse that being ready with a dish from the oven and scrambling to plate it.

Tips for cooking:

I have no problem cheating or spending a bit of extra money to make things easier — refrigerated pie crusts (think Pillsbury) are out of this world. I promise, they taste homemade for your pies and make the most wonderful crust for tarte tatin. Buy pre-cut onions, peeled garlic or any other chopped vegetables you need and can find. If not, get those kiddos to work! If you have space problems with your fridge, think outside the ice box (pun-intended). If the temperature outside is right, consider your back patio, driveway, etc. for additional storage — especially with your drinks or sealed items you’re not too worried about animals getting into.

Tips for hosting: